Sam Nunberg Thinks That Roger Stone Will Be Indicted On 'Some Financial Matter'

Sam Nunberg, confidante of Roger Stone and full-on convert to NeverTrump world, joined Alex Witt on MSNBC on Sunday to give his scattered, rambling, 'inside' view of what is going on with the Mueller investigation, specifically how it pertains to Roger Stone.

His view - Roger is going to be indicted on some sort of financial crime - and Roger also knows this and is prepared. Why does he think this? He zeroes in on Andrew Weissman's part of the investigation (he was the one who oversaw the no-knock warrant on Manafort). Weissman, who was called a 'legal pitbull' by The New York Times, has had extensive success prosecuting both crime families and white collar tax fraud, a background that fits this investigation perfectly. But Nunberg can't help but start talking about Weissman being a Hillary Clinton supporter, like that somehow makes someone unable to be unbiased in their legal work.

Witt didn't take the bait.

Nunberg went back onto the "Stone will be charged" thing, but added that he thinks Stone will beat the charge.

Then - whoa - he dived into the potential spy in the Trump campaign. And in typical Nunberg style, he dropped some seriously confidential information about an informant who has told information (allegedly) to Mueller's team, Senate Intel and House Intel - namely, that there "sting operations" by Comey within the Trump Campaign.

Wait, what? What is he talking about?

He goes on and says the man's name - which we will not do. He literally outed the guy on live television. Talk about a shocking thing to do in real time. This is what happens when Scooter Libby got his sentence communted for outing Valerie Plame. Republicans know there are no consequences to them for going after federal agents. For future investigations? Who cares?

For her part, Alex Witt did say she was very uncomfortable that he named the informant on tv and that she had not intended for him to do that.

Too little, too late.