Sean Hannity Seems Reluctant To Interview Michael Avenatti

Sean Hannity’s excuse for not interviewing Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, was just blown out of the water by Rudy Giuliani. So why is Hannity continuing to avoid an on-air discussion with Avenatti?

You may recall that Hannity responded to Avenatti’s request last week to appear on the Hannity show by calling the Stormy Daniels case “old news.”

But thanks to Hannity’s own interview with Giuliani this week, the Daniels case could hardly be bigger news. But, apparently, Hannity is still unwilling to host Avenatti.

Michael the world has had stormy stormy 24-7 on every low rated show. It's old news. Learn about Fisa Abuse, lying to Fisa Courts, 18 USC 793, deleting subpoenaed emails, acid washing hard drives, destroying devices with hammers and then u have a shot at the number 1 Show! https://t.co/jG7rdCY4ae — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 25, 2018

Sean - if it is old news, then why did you have Mr. Giuliani on to discuss it last night and ask him questions about it? Let's have a one on one discussion about the case, what has transpired, and what it means. One street fighter to another. What could possibly go wrong? #myturn — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 3, 2018

Avenatti responded to an invitation from Laura Ingraham by saying that Fox has been “dodging” him on a Hannity interview. He even offered to appear with Giuliani.

Thanks but I’ve been really clear as to the next Fox show I will appear on, and that’s Sean’s show. I keep asking and the network keeps dodging me. I’ll even go on with Rudy if need be. What are they afraid of?#myturn https://t.co/QbI3znD6KF — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 3, 2018

Hannity ends every broadcast by saying his show “will always be fair and balanced.”

So who could better balance Giuliani than Avenatti?

Hannity is acting as though talking to Avenatti on the air would be as terrifying as being waterboarded.

After all, we know that a debate with Avenatti, with or without Giuliani, would probably be a big ratings getter. And even though Hannity was back on top in April, he has to be worried about whether Rachel Maddow will beat him again this month.

Sorry, Sean, but you're looking like one big chicken!

