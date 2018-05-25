Rouda Vs. Rohrabacher, Moderated By Seinfeld's Jason Alexander

In a fairer world, Dana Rohrabacher would already be in jail for his various crimes and misdemeanours against the United States, but we will probably have to wait until Democrat Harley Rouda defeats Putin's favorite congressman to be rid of this embarrassment in CA-48.

Source: The Hill

Former "Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander is teaming up with Democratic congressional hopeful Harley Rouda in a new video depicting a mock debate between Rouda and his Republican opponent, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (Calif.).

Alexander plays the moderator in the mock face-off, introducing himself as a "star of stage, screen and a McDonald's commercial from 1986."

On the debate stage is Rouda and a screen displaying Rohrabacher, whom Alexander describes as "joining us via a secure server from Moscow" — a jab at the GOP congressman's often friendly posture toward Russia.

Alexander then proceeds to pose a series of questions to the two men, with Rohrabacher's answers coming from past news clips.