Dana Rohrabacher Blows His Stack When Reporters Bring Up His Ties To Mother Russia

The noose is tightening around Dana Rohrabacher's neck.

"Putin's favorite congressman" and 15-term incumbent from Orange County is getting a might testy these days as his treasonous behavior comes to light. Rohrabacher has rarely had an opponent, let alone a serious challenge from a Democrat in his thirty years in Congress. Until now.

And with recent polls showing him trailing Harley Rouda, coupled with his blatant corruption finally getting media coverage, things are a bit tense for Rohrabacher. Understandably (if you're a crook like him), he doesn't want to answer topical questions having anything to do with Russia, or his ties to a woman accused of spying. No siree Bob,

It'll be a pleasure watching this loathsome creep lose in November.

Source: CBSLA

IRVINE (CBSLA) — Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher lashed out at reporters Friday when asked about his relationship with a Russian lobbyist currently under federal investigation, saying they should be “ashamed” of the line of inquiry. Rohrabacher was in Irvine touring a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility when reporters asked him about his involvement with suspected covert Russian agent Maria Butina. She is in federal custody accused of trying to infiltrate U.S. pro-gun lobbying groups on behalf of the Kremlin. “There’s no conditions, you can ask whatever you want,” the Huntington Beach representative told a reporter before the conversation turned confrontational. When a reporter asked him about a 2015 meeting with Butina his office confirmed to the OC Register, he retorted, “I think you should be ashamed of yourself for trying to divert attention onto another,” before some crosstalk. “Wait a minute. Don’t argue with me,” he said as he pointed to the journalist. “Are you up here doing the press conference?”

Oh, and the woman Rohrbacher claims to have met only briefly?

NEW: this is Dana Rohrabacher aka ‘Putin’s favourite Congressman’ revealed y’day as unnamed congressman cited in FBI affidavit of Russian agent, Maria Butina. I first posted this in July last year. It’s now deleted. Yet another thing for @nigel_farage to not answer questions on? pic.twitter.com/Le50d5lrbx

A crook and a liar.