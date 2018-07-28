Dana Rohrabacher Calls Cops On Woman Who Kept Phoning His Office

Remind me again where these so-called public servants can call the police on people who simply ask questions of congressmen, who aren't threatening, belligerent, or use profane language on the phone?

Dana Rohrabacher and his 15-terms are just about up. The good people of California's 48th district can do so much better than this assclown. Vote for Harley Rouda in CA-48.

Source: The Daily Banter

Over the past two years, The Daily Banter has repeatedly scrutinized California Congressman Dana Rohrabacher for his ties to Russia. Warned as early as 2012 that the Kremlin had been cultivating him as an asset, he continued to spout Kremlin talking points and meet with dubious actors, including Russian spy Maria Butina, whom he met with in 2015. More recently, he found himself duped by Sacha Baron Cohen, who filmed him endorsing his bogus guns-for-tots program on his show Who is America?

All these issues have made Rohrabacher, running for his 15th consecutive term in California’s 48th district, one of the most vulnerable Republicans in the 2018 midterms. But if you call his offices in Washington D.C. and Huntington Beach, CA, to register your dissent, you’ll be treated very poorly – or worse, reported to the police.

Ivy Perlman (name changed) is an activist from Los Angeles who currently lives in another state. Last week, she repeatedly called Rohrabacher’s offices with questions concerning these recent developments. Although any citizen is within their First Amendment rights to call a congressperson’s office, regardless of whether or not they live in their district, the Rohrabacher office refused to answer her questions and hung up on her multiple times, occasionally sending her straight to voicemail.

When Ivy called again, she found that the office had redirected her to the Capitol Police, who then placed a report with the LAPD’s Threat Assessments Unit and informed the Washington and Huntington Beach offices that they’d done so. Using her cell phone’s area code, they traced Ivy’s call back to the LA suburb where she was raised. Around 11:45 AM on Wednesday, July 18th, Ivy’s mother, Jen, found a card from the LAPD on her doorstep that read, “Ivy Perlman, please call me. Thank you.”

Jen’s first instinct upon receiving the card was to call the Huntington Beach office. She recalled that when they answered, “I didn’t even identify myself…and they[‘d] already pegged me as being related to her,” she said. This led her to believe that his office had reported her daughter to the LAPD. The Washington office treated her the same way, hanging up on her mid-conversation after threatening to report her. The LAPD did not respond to her call. Eventually, Ivy talked with them, and said that the woman on the phone was “not very nice.” The Los Angeles Police Department says that the card left on Ms. Perlman’s doorstep was “for communication purposes only” and that no crime report was filed. The Capitol Police and the Rohrabacher office have not commented on the story.