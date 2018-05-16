Sen. Grassley Releases Senate Report On Trump Tower Meeting

Here's a breaking story which will dominate the news today.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, has just released a 2,556-page report that includes transcripts of testimony about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

In his testimony to the committee, the president's son who attended the meeting, Donald Trump Jr., said he couldn't remember whether or not he had discussed the Russia investigation with his father, the Associated Press reported.

The document dump follows the conclusion of another congressional committee into Russian interference in the 2016 election. That probe, from the highly partisan House Intelligence Committee, found no evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump, his campaign and the Kremlin.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who leads the Senate committee, released a heaving 2,556-page report comprising interview transcripts, evidence and notes from nine witnesses at the center of the meeting.