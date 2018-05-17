Hannity Clings To Hope Don Jr's 'Nothing-Burger' Meeting With Russians Was About 'Adoptions'

After the Senate Judiciary Committee released thousands of transcripts and documents on Wednesday, Donald Trump's "work wife," Sean Hannity claimed that the controversial Trump Tower meeting with his son, Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort with Russians was a nothing burger and really only focused on adoptions, adoptions, adoptions.

As we know now the adoptions angle was a smokescreen, concocted by Trump himself on Air Force One that tried to hide the true purpose of this meeting.

But in Hannity's world, truth and facts are the real nothing burger.

Did anybody ever think Junior would indict his father in an interview with the Senate, ever? Oh, and he was never under oath when he testified.

But the son sure has a terrible memory when he said he couldn't remember or recall over a hundred times.

Hannity ranted for over ten minutes about a hodgepodge of excuses for Trump and attacks on Robert Mueller and anybody else that didn't lick his wife's shoes.

Hannity proclaimed, "We now have the evidence - it was a total dud."

He continued, "They all thought it was a waste of their time. They were talking about adoption, the Magnitsky act, No dirt on Hillary Clinton came through and if it did it wouldn't be illegal.

"And from all accounts this meeting quickly went off the rails eventually focused in on topics like Russian adoption and Russian adoption," Hannity stated.

Working with a foreign government to turn an election against their opponent.

On Fox News earlier in the day, former US attorney Michael Moore told Dana Perino, "But when we hear that he didn't talk to his father about the meeting and didn't subsequently talk to his father but rather Hope Hicks apparently was in the middle of that, that almost defies credibility."

"If you think about it, what would the president be thinking when he is sitting there and someone comes to him and say, 'Hey, I want you to explain what this meeting was about' when he has no idea?"

Everything Hannity says "defies credibility" and his program is nothing more than Trump state sponsored propaganda on a nightly basis.

As the Daily Beast reported, Jared's hair was on fire in the meeting when the Russians didn't pony up any dirt on Hillary.

Digby explains in a tweet.