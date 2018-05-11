Steve Schmidt Eviscerates Mike Pence As Most 'Obsequious' In Cabinet

GOP Never-Trumper Steve Schmidt's attack on Mike Pence here on Nicolle Wallace's show is a thing of beauty.

“He is a titanic, and I mean titanic fraud," he said.

"We have listened to this guy for many, many years in this country, on his moral high horse assaulting the dignity of gay people, across the board. His moral preening is famous throughout the land. Yet he is the most obsequious of all Trump’s cultists in the cabinet.

"There have been occasions, as George Will points out, where speaking on Trump, in front of Trump, where he compliments him on an average of 3.2 seconds. We have never seen such slobbering servility by a high government official in this country than we do in Mike Pence and Donald Trump. It is amazing.”

“He’s supposed to be serving the American people. He’s the vice-president of the United States, and he acts like he’s the house butler at Mar-a-Lago.”

Now, something's changed this week. Schmidt, God bless 'im, has always talked like this about Pence. George Will? Not quite so viciously. But yesterday, I heard more criticism of Mike Pence from media types than I have since... forever. Have they finally figured out he may be in Mueller's crosshairs?

I'd be surprised if he wasn't. Remember, he was Manafort's choice for VP, he ran the transition team and probably knew Mike Flynn lied about his Russia contacts. And while we don't know for certain, it does appear that Pence has not yet been interviewed by Mueller -- which makes him a potential target.

Pence, who's not known for intelligence, might believe he can con his way out of it. After all, he thinks he's God's chosen one.