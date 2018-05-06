Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I just want you to breathe in the amazing sweetness of Austin Perine.

This is the America I want to have. One in which we all aim to be superheroes by taking care of others. Not celebrating hatred and ignorance.

I just want you to remember Austin as you watch the Sunday shows, which will be, judging from a certain consistency of booking, will be focusing on something no one should have to contemplate: Donald Trump's sex life.

There are so many things that I find heinous about the Trump administration. The corruption, the ignorance, the fact that so many decisions appear to be based on nothing more than tweaking liberals. It will be the supreme irony if it's his inability to keep it in his shorts that takes down his presidency.

ABC's "This Week" - Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani; Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels. Panel: Jonathan Karl and Matthew Dowd of ABC, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and Jason Riley, Wall Street Journal columnist. NBC's "Meet the Press" - Alan Dershowitz, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School; Avenatti; Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia. Panel: Kimberly Atkins of The Boston Herald; Robert Costa of The Washington Post; Jon Meacham; and Danielle Pletka of the American Enterprise Institute. CBS' "Face the Nation" - Avenatti; Jonathan Turley, constitutional law professor at George Washington University; Sir Kim Darroch, British ambassador to the United States; Michael Hayden, former CIA and NSA director. Panel: Shawna Thomas of Vice, Ben Domenech of The Federalist, Nancy Youssef of The Wall Street Journal and Ed O’Keefe of CBS. CNN's "State of the Union" - Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. Panel: S.E. Cupp; former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa.; Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y.; and Patti Solis Doyle, former campaign manager of Hillary Clinton ’08. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Ernest Moniz, former U.S. Secretary of Energy in the Obama administration; Danny Yatom, former head of Mossad (1999-2001); Sue Mi Terry, former senior analyst on Korean issues at the CIA (2001-2008); and Chris Hughes, co-founder of Facebook.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "Reliable Sources" - A panel on President Trump’s lies with Carl Bernstein, CNN political analyst; Amanda Carpenter; Jon Meacham; and David Cay Johnston. Other guests are Michael Caputo, former Trump campaign aide who was recently interviewed by special counsel investigators; Kyle Godfrey-Ryan, co-founder of Press Forward group and former Charlie Rose assistant who accused Rose of sexual misconduct; Mujib Mashal, senior correspondent in Afghanistan for The New York Times. "Fox News Sunday" - Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas; Joseph diGenova, former U.S. attorney; Lanny Davis, attorney and former White House special counsel; Rye Barcott, co-founder & CEO of With Honor. Panel: Guy Benson, political editor of Townhall.com; Jonathan Swan of Axios; Gillian Turner of Fox News; and Juan Williams, co-host of “The Five.”

So what's catching your eye this morning?