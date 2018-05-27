Is There Another Set Of Indictments Coming Down Soon Against Team Trump?
The thing about Trump is that he's almost pure id. And his tweets reflect that. You can tell what he's watching just by how he responds and how he projects his own massive fears and insecurities on others.
So while I'm not sure what Trump was watching this morning, it's pretty clear that he's feeling very, very nervous.
One thing that it is important to note: pretty much everyone that was involved in the campaign, the transition or worked in the White House for however long has smartly lawyered up. And that costs money. Potentially, a LOT of money. Don't get me wrong, there's no sympathy there--if you decided to hitch your wagon to Trump, you deserve what you get. But that doesn't mean that everyone involved has the deep pockets of Javanka or Trump himself when it comes to legal fees.
However, the phrase "young and beautiful lives" got the Twitterverse abuzz. Was there a specific person that Trump had in mind?
Most immediately assumed that Trump was speaking of his former personal secretary, Hope Hicks.
Then the speculation spread further.
As did the reminders that there were far more important issues in the forefront of people's minds.
Even Joe Walsh, among many others, had to remind him that this might not be the most appropriate weekend for this particular tantrum.
