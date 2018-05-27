Is There Another Set Of Indictments Coming Down Soon Against Team Trump?

The thing about Trump is that he's almost pure id. And his tweets reflect that. You can tell what he's watching just by how he responds and how he projects his own massive fears and insecurities on others.

So while I'm not sure what Trump was watching this morning, it's pretty clear that he's feeling very, very nervous.

Who’s going to give back the young and beautiful lives (and others) that have been devastated and destroyed by the phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt? They journeyed down to Washington, D.C., with stars in their eyes and wanting to help our nation...They went back home in tatters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2018

One thing that it is important to note: pretty much everyone that was involved in the campaign, the transition or worked in the White House for however long has smartly lawyered up. And that costs money. Potentially, a LOT of money. Don't get me wrong, there's no sympathy there--if you decided to hitch your wagon to Trump, you deserve what you get. But that doesn't mean that everyone involved has the deep pockets of Javanka or Trump himself when it comes to legal fees.

However, the phrase "young and beautiful lives" got the Twitterverse abuzz. Was there a specific person that Trump had in mind?

Most immediately assumed that Trump was speaking of his former personal secretary, Hope Hicks.

Maybe he had a conversation with Hope Hicks. @Olivianuzzi? Hard to imagine any other former staff member he’d describe as “young and beautiful...with stars in their eyes.” Although I’m probably crediting him with too much empiricism. https://t.co/YVyoYZVOQL — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) May 27, 2018

Is he talking about Hope Hicks? https://t.co/oF31zZ6FK1 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 27, 2018

Hope Hicks keeps sending you to voicemail, doesn't she? https://t.co/IGLFgSGf4J — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 27, 2018

Then the speculation spread further.

Please spare a thought for poor Paul Manafort, an innocent young striver whose dreams of selling access to the president to the highest foreign bidder were crushed by the jealous and cynical elites of the civil service. https://t.co/VWM3k1PhbK

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Are you referring to:



-Flynn (you fired & he pled guilty)

-Papadopoulos (pled guilty)

-Gates (pled guilty)

-Manafort (you fired & he got indicted)



Or are you referring to your fixer Michael Cohen? https://t.co/MMzuBJMcSo — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 27, 2018

As did the reminders that there were far more important issues in the forefront of people's minds.

Who is going to locate those nearly 1,500 missing children separated from their parents by your order? Who will heal their wounds? — The Girl Has No Name (@smartnfunnygirl) May 27, 2018

Even Joe Walsh, among many others, had to remind him that this might not be the most appropriate weekend for this particular tantrum.

Trump tweet ranting this am about his young staffers whose lives were "destroyed" by the Russia probe.



How can you be so damn unaware sir? This weekend you should only be tweeting about all the lives of our young soldiers destroyed & cut short by war. Smh https://t.co/U8mBjm1Hi2 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 27, 2018

You do realize MEMORIAL DAY is about men and women who lost their lives fighting for our democracy, right? Not unqualified staffers with dubious backgrounds and shady characters in your admin. — Suzanner 🐾 (@suser_rolfe) May 27, 2018