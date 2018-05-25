Prznint Stupid is planning on putting tariffs on imported cars and in his usual stupid way, is claiming it is a National Security because: reasons!

“Trump administration officials have begun to discuss the possibility of auto tariffs with industry executives, according to the Journal, and the tariffs could be as high as 25%. It is unclear if the new tariffs would focus on certain countries or all imported vehicles.”

And the savings tax will be passed on to you! You betcha!

” The Washington Post also reported that a Section 232 investigation could be a ploy to pressure Mexico into accepting new rules on auto imports in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

“The US wants to increase the percentage of a car that must be made in one of the NAFTA countries — the US, Mexico, and Canada — in order for the vehicle not to be subject to a duty when it corsses [sic] into another member country. Mexico is resisting the change, creating a major impasse.”

But he has a plan!