C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Jackson 5

Recently, my lady and I fell down a bit of a video wormhole..

Produced by Rankin-Bass in conjunction with Motown Productions, the animated series The Jackson 5ive ran for two seasons between 1971 and ‘73.

With Rober Balser, director of the Beatles cartoon flick Yellow Submarine, in the at the helm, the Jackson’s fictional high jinks popped with color. I was around the age of 5 when these originally aired. It was geared towards kids my age and all of got our first eyeful of psychedelic images all soundtracked with the best of bubblegum soul. It was one of my favorite cartoons at the time and I remember being a bit bummed when it disappeared from my Saturday morning TV regiment.

I kinda forgot that the Jackson 5 covered a Funkadelic song on the ABC album, there’s a few brain melting images in this clip.

(This article originally appeared over at my Tumblr page. I often have all kinds of pop culture mishmash going on at it)