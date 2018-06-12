C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Troggs

Tonight in the music club we tip our hat to one of the grandfathers of punk rock.

Born Reginald Maurice Ball on June 12, 1941, in Andover, Hampshire UK, Troggs singer Reg Presley was still working as a bricklayer when the song he did with the band, "Wild Thing", hit the top 10 in record charts across the world in 1966. In a retrospective interview with him in the early 2000's, he said keeping the tradesman job was by choice as the money he was making as a laborer was much more solid and dependable than what that of a pop star could be.

The growl in his voice and the general dark and sleazy vibe it conveyed was a major influence on Iggy Pop and many a punk, new wave and metal singer to follow.

In 1994, Wet Wet Wet landed a worldwide hit of another Troggs classic penned by Reg "Love Is All Around." He took his royalties from it to fund research subjects such as alien spacecraft, lost civilizations, alchemy, and crop circles.

Reg Presley died from this cancer in February 2013.

Since we've all heard "Wild Thing" a billion times in our life, tonight's song is another grunt and stomper from the US version of the album that song appeared on.

What are you listening to tonight?