Feckless C*nt Sean Hannity Says Mueller Witnesses Should Smash Phones

Sean Hannity got everyone's attention last night by being a feckless c*nt:

"Delete your emails, acid-wash your emails and hard drives on the phones, take your phones and bash them with a hammer to little itsy-bitsy pieces, use BleachBit, remove SIM cards, then take the pieces and hand them over to Robert Mueller."

Any or all of the following can be true:

Hannity is freaking out about his exposure in the Trump-Russia investigation.

Any shred of doubt that Hannity is guilty of something substantial, was erased last night by the mega meltdown of Sean Hannity. — Diane M #DemForce (@dmspeech) June 7, 2018

Hannity is promoting a FALSE Hillary Clinton conspiracy theory and using "but her emails" as a diversion tactic for Trump.

Sean Hannity is using “but her emails” as an excuse for the entire Trump crime syndicate to destroy evidence. In Trumpland, merely speaking Hillary Clinton’s name is a get out of jail free card. Back in reality, we’ll se how far that gets them with Robert Mueller. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 7, 2018

Hannity doesn't know how The Cloud works.

@seanhannity hey moron. You do realize smashing a cell phone won't prevent investigators from obtaining information sent and received by that one right? Plus you just advised targets of a federal investigation to destroy evidence. You'll love prison lol — traveljunkie (@TravelisLife007) June 7, 2018

Oh wait Hannity said it was a joke. That he repeated over and over.