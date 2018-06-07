Feckless C*nt Sean Hannity Says Mueller Witnesses Should Smash Phones
Sean Hannity got everyone's attention last night by being a feckless c*nt:
"Delete your emails, acid-wash your emails and hard drives on the phones, take your phones and bash them with a hammer to little itsy-bitsy pieces, use BleachBit, remove SIM cards, then take the pieces and hand them over to Robert Mueller."
Any or all of the following can be true:
Hannity is freaking out about his exposure in the Trump-Russia investigation.
Hannity is promoting a FALSE Hillary Clinton conspiracy theory and using "but her emails" as a diversion tactic for Trump.
Hannity doesn't know how The Cloud works.
Oh wait Hannity said it was a joke. That he repeated over and over.
