Hannity Tells Radio Listeners 'Don't Talk To The FBI'

Sean Hannity is still claiming to love the FBI, even as he blatantly works to undermine it.

Media Matters caught Hannity sounding a bit like a Mafioso (hey, maybe he learned it from Jeanine Pirro’s ex-husband, the reputed mobster who was kept on retainer by Donald Trump!) albeit a Mafioso putting on the world’s phoniest show of loving the FBI:

HANNITY: If you’re like me, and you were—grew up to revere an FBI agent, and the FBI comes to your house, and maybe some crime took place in the neighborhood, and maybe you have a little bit of information, but you don’t quite fully recall everything, but you’re pretty sure you do—the advice I have to give you now is, “don’t talk to the FBI.” How awful is that? Because we want to help our FBI, because we want to help them solve crimes. We’re good people, we play by the rules, we obey the laws in the country, we pay our taxes.

Yeah, I’m sure Hannity is feeling just awful about trying to screw the FBI. Awful in the sense that his Beloved Bedtime BFF, Donald Trump, doesn’t have a banana republic Department of Justice that is willing to ignore the Constitution and the interference in our democracy by Russia, the way Hannity is so eager to do.

Makes you kind of wonder if Hannity has something to hide, eh?

Oh, and while he’s pretending to love the FBI, here’s something he is definitely hiding: his elitism. The guy who reportedly earned $36 million last year alone (and has a real estate empire built on poorer people’s misfortunes), once again pretended that he’s just a regular Joe. Continuing his riff from above:

HANNITY: We shovel coffee down our throat, we go work our 12, 14 hours a day, we make our kids their lunch, we make ‘em our dinner, we do a little homework with ‘em and we put on Hannity and fall asleep at 10 o’clock eastern time, 7 o’clock pacific is OK, too. That’s the point, that’s what everybody does.

Actually, if you’re Hannity, instead of going to sleep after the Hannity show, you call up the White House and give advice to Donald Trump nearly every night. On some days, New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi reported in May, Hannity and Trump speak multiple times. Also, Nuzzi reported “regular guy” Hannity meets with his martial arts coach for two hours every morning. Just like the rest of us.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Meanwhile, listen to Hannity openly try to obstruct justice above. Legal definition of obstruction of justice or not, that’s obviously his aim. It’s from the December 5, 2018 The Sean Hannity Show, via Media Matters. It's also his follow-up act from promoting armed insurrection against the federal government, back when Barack Obama was president.