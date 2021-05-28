Multi-Millionaire Hannity Tells Listeners To Get A Second Job

The multimillionaire and alleged slumlord Sean Hannity made believe the United States has destroyed private enterprise via "socialism" blah blah.

Biden's approval ratings are so high so he's telling his listeners to refuse all stimulus money, including for college and child care. Just get two jobs.

Hannity told his radio audience, 'Don't rely on the government for anything. Rely on yourself. Go out, work hard. Work two jobs, like my parents did. Save as much as you can so you can make choices down the road."

Millions of jobs had been lost under Trump and small businesses were shut down so how does one save? And two jobs without childcare? Has Hannity checked out how much childcare costs?

The Biden administration is offering assistance to the working class and it's working. The US economy is recovering at a brisk pace, so conservatives are telling their audience to refuse all assistance after a pandemic.

America is still reeling from the criminal mishandling of COVID by Traitor Trump (which Hannity and his ilk enabled) so the Biden administration is stepping up to support the entire country instead of kicking them all to the curb.

The right-wing propaganda machine is working overtime to poison the minds of their QAnon, MAGA, and conservative listeners so that they will all recoil from any government assistance rather than to feed their families?

Socialism will always end this way -- with unfulfilled promises, lofty promises. You -- you think it's a great thing, "I don't have to worry about these things anymore. Ah, thank goodness. Alright, I don't have to worry about getting a college fund for my kids. I don't have to worry about my healthcare. I even have government-guaranteed retirement -- I'm gonna have -- I'm gonna have daycare if I have kids," blah, blah, blah. Sounds great -- they'll never pull it off because they can't afford it. Socialism's great until you run out of other people's money. And then after the promises are unfulfilled, then the next problem occurs -- and that is -- it results in dependency and more poverty. And the last thing that you gotta calculate - depending on what manifestation this fully takes on in the end: How much freedom did you give up in the name of false security created by people that when you look deep inside, didn't really want to promise anything. They wanted to make you dependent on them so they can stay in power. It's that simple. That's what is -- that's the game that they play. It sounds appealing.

Sean's wiki notes that "In 2018, Forbes estimated that Hannity's annual income was $36 million, and the Guardian reported that he was believed to be the "hidden owner" of about $90 million in property that had been purchased by shell companies."

Tax. The. Rich.

Listen to Hannity from his May 27 show below, courtesy of Media Matters: