Jesse Watters Attacks Reporters For Daring To Question The Propaganda Minister

Ugh, Jesse Watters is at it again. Sucking up to Donald Trump so hard, it is borderline pathetic. Correction, it IS pathetic. His desire to please Dear Leader and get in Trump's good graces is right up there with Sean Hannity's sycophancy. Maybe he is gunning for Sarah Huckabee Sander's job now that rumors of her quitting soon?

In this vile clip, Watters starts off by accusing the adults bringing kids to the border as possible trafficking kids that are not related to them. What? WHAT? Then the WALL. Build the damn wall. No one will come to the border with a WALL.

Derp.

Then he has the gall to say that Jim Acosta "doesn't belong there" and and is a "joke" and actually says his press pass should be "ripped away". What was Acosta's horrible offense? Asking tough questions of the White House propaganda minister, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Jim Acosta had the perfect response to Watters on Twitter: