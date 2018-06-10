Martha Raddatz Calls Out Ex-Trump Aide To His Face: All The Reasonable Staffers Are 'Gone'

ABC correspondent Martha Raddatz gave an honest assessment of Donald Trump's advisers on Sunday while sitting next to Tom Bossert, the former Homeland Security Advisor to Trump.

During an panel discussion on ABC News, Raddatz pointed out that Trump was not following diplomatic protocol for his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"Absolutely not," she said. "And the name calling, I've never heard anything like that, a U.S. president calling [Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau] names, calling him meek, calling him all the things he wanted to call him."

"But, I think you are seeing Donald Trump in the second half of his presidency," Raddatz continued. "And people I've talked to who are close to the administration say this is what you're going to see the in the future. The people who were whispering in Donald Trump's ears before -- H.R. McMaster was fired, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson -- those people are gone."

The ABC correspondent added: "He's doing exactly what he wants to do when he wants to do it. He's doing it his way. And I think in the next two and a half years, it won't just be a roller coaster, it will be a steamroller."

Bossert, who left the Trump administration after John Bolton took the national security adviser job, did not offer a counter point to Raddatz's assessment.

"Partly we are seeing him come into his own," Bossert said. "We are also seeing a return to the campaign trail. This president is keeping promises that he ran on. "