Tom Bossert Warns Of Third Wave In Unvaccinated Pockets Of The U.S.

While discussing the falling number of coronavirus cases in the United States, and what threat the variants that are now circulating in the U.S. and Europe pose to those who are both vaccinated and unvaccinated, former Trump homeland security adviser Tom Bossert warned about what's in store for the areas in the United States that have lower than fifty percent vaccination rates.

After Dr. Ashish Jha noted that the United States needs to get a lot more people vaccinated if we're going to avoid the same issues with the Delta variant, which “makes up to 90 percent of new coronavirus cases in Britain, 6 percent of the new cases in the U.S.” host Martha Raddatz asked Bossert whether he believes adults who still haven't been vaccinated yet will finally do so.

Bossert responded that he did not know “if they will, but they should,” and warned that we're going to see a third wave in the “geographic pockets in this country of people that are not vaccinated.”

"I think five states, Tennessee and others, are below 50 percent, at or below 50 percent,” Bossert continued. “And so, in those areas, I would imagine -- and, in fact, I would predict here -- that this Delta variant and -- and some of the other variants, P.1, the one we first saw in South America, will take root and we will have another spike in those regions.”

“So it's not over for you if you're not vaccinated. And for me, I see 42 percent vaccinated fully, and most places I go, 100 percent of the people not wearing masks,” Bossert opined. “So there's some difference there, and we're going to have to get to the bottom of it. I don't know how to convince them. “

Well, maybe if you're former boss and the propagandists on Fox “news” hadn't done everything in their power to downplay the need for masks, lied about the threat the virus posed to the United States early on, and if Trump had say, got vaccinated in public instead doing it privately, maybe we wouldn't have millions of wingnut Trumpers out there refusing to do their part to get this thing under control.

Raddatz, of course, didn't ask Bossert what responsibility the Trump administration has for helping to create the environment we're dealing with now, and what they should have done differently.