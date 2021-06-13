Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Tom Bossert Warns Of Third Wave In Unvaccinated Pockets Of The U.S.

Former Trump homeland security adviser Tom Bossert tells ABC's Martha Raddatz he's not sure how to get through to the remaining adults out there who refuse to get vaccinated. Too bad his former boss is responsible for the attitudes from many of them.
By Heather
2 hours ago by Heather
Views:

While discussing the falling number of coronavirus cases in the United States, and what threat the variants that are now circulating in the U.S. and Europe pose to those who are both vaccinated and unvaccinated, former Trump homeland security adviser Tom Bossert warned about what's in store for the areas in the United States that have lower than fifty percent vaccination rates.

After Dr. Ashish Jha noted that the United States needs to get a lot more people vaccinated if we're going to avoid the same issues with the Delta variant, which “makes up to 90 percent of new coronavirus cases in Britain, 6 percent of the new cases in the U.S.” host Martha Raddatz asked Bossert whether he believes adults who still haven't been vaccinated yet will finally do so.

Bossert responded that he did not know “if they will, but they should,” and warned that we're going to see a third wave in the “geographic pockets in this country of people that are not vaccinated.”

"I think five states, Tennessee and others, are below 50 percent, at or below 50 percent,” Bossert continued. “And so, in those areas, I would imagine -- and, in fact, I would predict here -- that this Delta variant and -- and some of the other variants, P.1, the one we first saw in South America, will take root and we will have another spike in those regions.”

“So it's not over for you if you're not vaccinated. And for me, I see 42 percent vaccinated fully, and most places I go, 100 percent of the people not wearing masks,” Bossert opined. “So there's some difference there, and we're going to have to get to the bottom of it. I don't know how to convince them. “

Well, maybe if you're former boss and the propagandists on Fox “news” hadn't done everything in their power to downplay the need for masks, lied about the threat the virus posed to the United States early on, and if Trump had say, got vaccinated in public instead doing it privately, maybe we wouldn't have millions of wingnut Trumpers out there refusing to do their part to get this thing under control.

Raddatz, of course, didn't ask Bossert what responsibility the Trump administration has for helping to create the environment we're dealing with now, and what they should have done differently.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team