2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

GOP Governor: Anti-Vax Republicans Are Trying To Win 'Death Lottery'

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) warned Republicans who refuse to get vaccinated that they are playing "the death lottery."
By David

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) warned Republicans who refuse to get vaccinated that they are playing "the death lottery."

During an interview on ABC's This Week program, host Martha Raddatz noted that people in states with Republican majorities are less likely to get vaccinated.

"There's some truth to that," Justice agreed. "Because the red states probably have a lot of people that, you know, are very, very conservative in their thinking and they think, 'Well, I don't have to do that.'"

"But they're not thinking right," he said. "When it really boils right down to it, they're in a lottery to themselves. You know, we have a lottery that basically says, if you're vaccinated, we're going to give you stuff."

He added: "But you've got another lottery going on and it's the death lottery."

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team