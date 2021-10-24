DeSantis Explains His 'Scientific' Plan To Hire Anti-Vax Police

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has invited law enforcement officers around the country to come to Florida if they lose their jobs because they refuse to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

During an interview on Fox News, DeSantis explained that he had "scientific" reasons for hiring unvaccinated police officers.

"On a scientific basis, most of those first responders have had Covid and have recovered," DeSantis claimed without evidence. "So they have strong protection and so I think that influences their decision on a lot of this that they have already had it and recovered."

"In Florida, not only are we going to want to protect the law enforcement and all the jobs," he continued, "we're actually actively working to recruit out-of-state law enforcement because we do have needs in our police and our sheriff's departments. So the next legislative session, I'm going to hopefully sign legislation that gives a $5000 bonus to any out-of-state law enforcement that relocates in Florida."

He added: "So NYPD, Minneapolis, Seattle -- if you're not being treated well, we'll treat you better here. You can fill important needs for us and we'll compensate you as a result."

Watch the video below from Fox News.