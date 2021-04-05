DeSantis PAC Got $100K From Publix Before Covid Vax Deal

Back in the day, this kind of corruption would have ended a political career, but hey, Citizens United.
60 Minutes revealed Sunday night that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis received $100,000 in campaign donations from Publix Grocery Stores.
This is the same Publix to which DeSantis later awarded Covid Vaccine distribution in Palm Beach County.
Rep. Charlie Crist (D, FL13), the former governor, expressed outrage over this obvious pay to play arrangement:
“Tonight’s report on 60 Minutes on Governor Ron DeSantis’s failure to put the people of Florida first in the vaccine rollout is appalling. In Gov. DeSantis’s Florida, money and power rule and everyone else is at the back of the line,” Crist said in a statement. “This callous, cruel, and compassionless policy makes ‘Hunger Games’ an apt metaphor. Floridians deserve better.”
The whole Publix thing makes vaccines in Florida income- and race-based. Publix builds in middle-class and upper-class (yes, white) communities.