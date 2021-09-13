Politics
DeSantis Nods Along As Q-Guy Falsely Claims Vax Alters RNA

It's not DNA, but related.
By John Amato
Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has turned Florida into a hotbed of Covid infections, stood and nodded as Darris Friend claimed vaccines alter your RNA during a press conference, without so much as a correction or clarification.

"The vaccine changes your RNA so for me that's a problem," Friend said. DeSantis stood there looking on, nodding and saying nothing.

(Apparently, Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson are turning people into Cenobites from Hellraiser.)

Then the bespectacled man read a litany of the usual Republican grievances you'd hear on Fox News since the pandemic started.

"We don't want to have the vaccine, it's about our freedom, liberty it's not about the vaccine," Friend said. "They've taken away our freedom and liberty little by little. They use the vaccine for cover."

Last year they took away our religious rights. They're not defending our freedom of speech," he continued, without noting that he was being freely allowed to lie to the entire audience and reporters covering the event.

The off-camera crowd cheered in response as DeSantis remained mute until he took the podium and began to introduce the next guest to speak.

How is it possible that a sitting governor of one of the biggest states in the country promotes insane conspiracy theories during a pandemic in order to sell his anti-Dr. Fauci gear and help his own 2024 political aspirations?

If anyone should be recalled, it's DeathSantis.

He's actually helping the needs of the coronavirus more than actual human beings.

