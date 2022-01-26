Anti-Vax Nut Berenson Promotes Worst Disinfo Ever On Fox

In perhaps the worst anti-science Fox segment yet, Tucker Carlson thought it was a great idea to bring on anti-vax and Covid denier Alex Berenson to demand all mRNA's should be withdrawn.

We must assume Tucker wants to scare more of his viewers away from being vaccinated.

After being introduced as a Sub-stack hero, Berenson said, "I'm not exaggerating. I think this is probably the most important appearance I've had with you in the last two years."

"It is completely clear now that vaccines don't really work at all against omicron," he said. That's a lie, of course.

Berenson refuses to tell Fox News viewers that being vaccinated protects you from serious illness and death, but facts are sparse when it comes to Berenson.

“I have not said this to you before because I’m pretty careful and I’m pretty careful with the data," Berenson said.

Berenson is not careful about the data.

Berenson continued with a catastrophic rant, “The mRNA COVID vaccines need to be withdrawn from the market now. No one should get them. No one should get boosted. No one should get double-boosted. They are a dangerous and ineffective product at this point against omicron,” the most prevalent variant in the United States."

How are they dangerous, jackass?

WTF? A close family member of mine caught omicron very recently after being vaccinated and the doctor said the VACCINE saved their life.

Berenson brings up the Israelis and the rise of omicron, but refuses to tell Fox News that the Israelis are calling for a fourth booster shot.

An Israeli government advisory panel has recommended offering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults, on condition that at least five months have passed since they received the third or recovered from the illness, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Philip Bump looks at some research that's available to Berenson as well and explains why he's so dangerous to the country at large.

So what’s happened in Israel in the last couple of weeks? Well, here’s an article from Haaretz less than two weeks ago. In short, “only 14 percent of Israelis over 20 are unvaccinated, yet they account for 45 percent of serious COVID cases,” it reads. Also: “81 percent of patients in the hospital on ventilators are either not vaccinated at all or only partially vaccinated.” For the week ending Dec. 25, though, the rate of infection among the unvaccinated was more than twice the rate of infection among the vaccinated. Separate CDC analysis published last week found that “a third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots reduces the chance of hospitalization by 90 percent compared to unvaccinated people, and reduces the chance of a trip to the emergency room by 82 percent,” as The Post reported.

Berenson is the dangerous one and Fox News should be sued for continually undermining the health and safety of their viewers.