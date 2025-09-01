MN Republican Suddenly Forgets Voting Against School Safety Bill

Following a mass shooting in Minnesota, Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) insisted he couldn't remember why he opposed a bill to increase school safety.

In a Sunday interview on ABC, Emmer attacked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) for not giving schools enough resources to prevent a shooting that killed two children in Minneapolis last week.

"It's going to be very important that the schools have the resources," he said.

"You talk about what can be done," host Martha Raddatz noted. "After mass shootings in Buffalo and in Uvalde, Texas, Congress passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. It provided hundreds of millions of dollars for schools to expand mental health services, enhance safety measures. You did not vote for that bill. Why?"

"I don't remember the reasons that I didn't vote for that bill," Emmer replied. "I got to tell you, we did a lot for Uvalde, but you can't replace those children, Martha, you can't. And you can't help that community. We're talking about getting on the front end, Martha. We're talking about we need to have the resources."

"This bill sounds like it might have done that," Raddatz pointed out.