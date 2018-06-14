Poor Michael Cohen has a sadz.

Emily Jane Fox was on Rachel Maddow's show discussing the implications of Cohen parting ways with his attorneys. Fox and Maddow are both mystified as to why trump would treat his slavishly devoted groupie so cruelly. Part of the reason Cohen is "breaking up" with his attorneys, after all, is the costs he has incurred because of "work" he did as an employee of the trump "organization."

Maddow wants to know why, if this is the case, president asslips doesn't fork over the money to pay Cohen's fees. Fox, winning "Understatement of the Year" award, says, "The Trump Organization is not known for parting with its money easily, and I don't think it's willing to give away tens, hundreds of thousands of dollars for nothing in this case."

Well. I don't know if it would be NOTHING, exactly, but it isn't like president putinlecher makes rational or smart decisions.

Maddow goes further to point out that the trump "organization" even COULD LEGALLY pay Cohen's lawyers fees as hush money...he has a rational argument for doing so, and he could get away with it on a legal basis! And yet, he is choosing not to. Fox, again, points out that we are not living in a rational world - we are living in trumpworld (excuse me I have to go throw up again) and he is making this ill-advised decision to piss off and alienate a man who could do him serious harm when all he has to do is blow him a kiss.

The best part is when Maddow asked if the occupant of the Oval Office would be in trouble if Cohen flipped. Here, Fox said,

"YES."

There you have it, friends. When you don't do even the bare minimum to maintain the love of the one who tears up at the thought of walking by the building that bears your name...when you spurn the most ardent admirers after having given them access to your darkest secrets...well, I don't know about you, but I have Soft Cell playing over and over in my head.