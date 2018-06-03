Michelle Wolf Slams ABC For Hiring 'Lady Hitler' Roseanne

By Scarce
56 min ago by Scarce
up

In a promo for her Netflix show, The Break, Michelle Wolf slammed ABC for greenlighting the reboot of Roseanne in the first place. Wolf riffed on a 2009 photo for the Jewish satirical magazine Heeb, where Barr dressed as Hitler baking cookies.

Everyone's been saying it's so brave of ABC to cancel their biggest hit show. But the bold move was actually putting this lady Hitler chef back on the air in the first place. So kudos to ABC. It takes a lot of courage to fire someone after they've been openly racist for the thousandth time."


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV