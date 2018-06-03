Michelle Wolf Slams ABC For Hiring 'Lady Hitler' Roseanne

In a promo for her Netflix show, The Break, Michelle Wolf slammed ABC for greenlighting the reboot of Roseanne in the first place. Wolf riffed on a 2009 photo for the Jewish satirical magazine Heeb, where Barr dressed as Hitler baking cookies.

Everyone's been saying it's so brave of ABC to cancel their biggest hit show. But the bold move was actually putting this lady Hitler chef back on the air in the first place. So kudos to ABC. It takes a lot of courage to fire someone after they've been openly racist for the thousandth time."