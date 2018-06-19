Welcome to Tuesday. Do you know where your children are? If so, good for you, but know that is a comfort that many parents do not have, thanks to Comrade Trump. It's an outrage and we should all be outraged that our government is snatching up children in our name.

First Draft demands that Comrade Trump let the children go.

hecatedemeter wants us to vote out the evil priests who worship at the alter of guns.

Eville Times explains Poe's Law to us.

Bonus Track: Fritinancy gives us the word of the week: Cult. It's etymology we can all use!

We are serious: Phone your representatives and tell them that they must stop Trump from leveraging children as hostages for his stupid wall.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).