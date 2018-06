Paul Manafort had his bail revoked and was jailed on Friday following new charges of witness tampering. Poor Paul is now Inmate #00045343 in Northern Neck Regional Jail, Warsaw, Virginia. Fun fact: This is also the jail that housed Chris Brown back in 2014.

I decided to send Paul a letter today:

I think Paul Manafort would like mail to cheer him up, so I’m mailing him a card. pic.twitter.com/sOWkarNmvM — Red (@Redpainter1) June 16, 2018

Many others decided to do so as well:

Send Letters To Manafort at:

Paul Manafort

Inmate #00045343

Northern Neck Regional Jail

P.O. Box 1060

Warsaw, VA. 22572



Example: pic.twitter.com/UPCRRa1KHc — Delania McLean (@delania_mclean) June 16, 2018

Post your photos in comments too! Let's make sure Paulie Walnuts knows just how much he is loved and missed.