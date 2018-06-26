Republican Rep Visits 'Baby Jail', Finds It 'Truly Uplifting'
Carbuelo said the reunification process has begun. Why? Because somebody from the Trump administration said so, that's why.
With useful idiots like this around, is it any wonder Trump can continue with his sordid practices?
Source: Washington Times
Rep. Carlos Curbelo reported Tuesday morning “truly uplifting” conditions at a Miami shelter for immigrant children and confirmed the reunification process for families separated at the U.S.-Mexican border has begun.
Mr. Curbelo, Florida Republican, visited a center for migrant children on Monday run by Catholic Charities. There he saw and interacted with about 70 children, 22 of whom were separated from their families because of the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy. The youngest in the group of those separated was 5 years old.
He explained on MSBNC’s “Morning Joe” that the facility provided children with “colorful” bedsets and toys. He also reported seeing a group of children on their way to the Miami Seaquarium.
Mr. Curbelo, who said he “strongly opposed” President Trump’s policy, noted that while there have been “very painful images” of separation at the border and other detention facilities, what he saw Monday was “truly uplifting.”
