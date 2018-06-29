'Stand Your Ground!': Ted Lieu Tells Rosenstein

I wanted to post this video in stark contrast to Louie Gohmert and Jim Jordan's failed attempts at a show trial of Rod Rosenstein.

Ted Lieu questions Rosenstein and FBI director Stephen Wray and tells Rosenstein, in particular, to stand his ground against Republicans who would corrupt the investigation of Trump's Russian collusion and other crimes.

“Since the Republicans control the agenda, let’s at least try to have this stupid hearing based on the facts and the central fact from this IG investigation is that no personal views of any FBI or DOJ employee affected the integrity of the investigation,” said the California Democrat.

I liked Wray's answer to Lieu's question as to whether there is a "deep state" at the FBI. Wray gave the most un-diplomatic answer possible:

STEPHEN WRAY: Congressman, I’ve never completely understood the term ‘Deep state’, What I can tell you is that we have 37,000 men and women working in field offices all over the country and in … offices all over the world. They are people of character, of courage, of principle, of selflessness and of patriotism. And that’s the FBI that I see.

Not understood what Trump is doing with his "deep state" charges? Yeah, right.