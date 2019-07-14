Politics
Ted Lieu To Trump: 'I Will Still Be In Congress After Your Racist A** Leaves'

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) lashed out at Donald Trump over a Sunday morning tweet in which he suggested that non-white Democrats should "go back" to their countries of origin, even most of them were born in the US.
After Trump's racist tweet, Lieu shot back an angry tweet of his own.

"Hey @realDonaldTrump: What makes America exceptional is we are a nation of immigrants," Lieu wrote. "As an immigrant who served on active duty, I am appalled you are telling us to 'go back.'"

"I'm not going back," he insisted. "America is our home. And I will still be in Congress after your racist ass leaves."


