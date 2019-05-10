James Comey: Rod Rosenstein Was 'Not Strong Enough' To Stand Up To Trump

Jim Comey continued to take shots at the man who helped Trump come up with a pretext to fire him during a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper last night.

Cooper asked about Rosenstein then praising the president for respecting the rule of law during his recent retirement event.

“I think people like that, like Rod Rosenstein, who are people of accomplishment but not real strong, sterling character, strong character, find themselves trapped. And then they start telling themselves a story to justify their being trapped which is, 'Yeah, he's awful but the country needs me,’” Comey said.

“Republicans are doing this in Congress. ‘Yeah, it's awful, but if I speak I'll get defeated and this nation needs me here right now.’ So they start to make little compromises to stay on the team. Echo his words, use the term 'spying,' talk about collusion, saying that's what I need to do to survive and in the process, he has eaten their soul, they’re lost. So that's what happens to so many of these people,” Comey said.

"So you're saying Rosenstein in not a man of strong character," Cooper said.

"Yeah, I don't think he is," Comey said, dismissive.

He praised Jim Mattis as a man who never flattered Trump to keep his job.