Stephen Colbert Wrote A Rap For Kellyanne Conway

This was one of the best Colbert monologues I've seen in a while.

Colbert opened by noting that Mitch McConnell is canceling the August recess for the US Senate, due to, in the words of President Stupid, "unprecedented obstruction."

Colbert noted that yes, Merrick Garland has been waiting over two years for Supreme Court confirmation.

Colbert chided his audience for not immediately getting that reference. "You've forgotten already."

Some of us will never forget, Stephen:

A reminder. And I don't care if it's 20 years from now. #TheLeftRemembers pic.twitter.com/0Menp891lB — Frances Langum (@bluegal) April 26, 2018

And then he took on Kelly Sadler and how it took two weeks for the White House to get rid of her but not really. As Kellyanne Conway noted, there are apparently other executive office positions open to her skill set.

It's the "skill set" that set Colbert off.

"Insulting John McCain?" said Colbert. "...President?"

And then came the rap, based on Conway's love for rhyming as a way of creating some sort of narrative out of her lies.