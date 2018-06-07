Stephen Colbert Wrote A Rap For Kellyanne Conway

By Frances Langum

This was one of the best Colbert monologues I've seen in a while.

Colbert opened by noting that Mitch McConnell is canceling the August recess for the US Senate, due to, in the words of President Stupid, "unprecedented obstruction."

Colbert noted that yes, Merrick Garland has been waiting over two years for Supreme Court confirmation.

Colbert chided his audience for not immediately getting that reference. "You've forgotten already."

Some of us will never forget, Stephen:

And then he took on Kelly Sadler and how it took two weeks for the White House to get rid of her but not really. As Kellyanne Conway noted, there are apparently other executive office positions open to her skill set.

It's the "skill set" that set Colbert off.

"Insulting John McCain?" said Colbert. "...President?"

And then came the rap, based on Conway's love for rhyming as a way of creating some sort of narrative out of her lies.

Kellyanne, you grin and spin

You stump for Trump

With your deflecting and protecting

But we all know what you really are

A town cryer for the garbage fire

A deceiver for hire and there's no one slyer

When things are most dire

You conspire to preach to the choir

A denier of our current quagmire

My desire is that you retire before you're fired

Because ma'am, you are a liar.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV