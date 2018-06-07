Stephen Colbert Wrote A Rap For Kellyanne Conway
This was one of the best Colbert monologues I've seen in a while.
Colbert opened by noting that Mitch McConnell is canceling the August recess for the US Senate, due to, in the words of President Stupid, "unprecedented obstruction."
Colbert noted that yes, Merrick Garland has been waiting over two years for Supreme Court confirmation.
Colbert chided his audience for not immediately getting that reference. "You've forgotten already."
Some of us will never forget, Stephen:
And then he took on Kelly Sadler and how it took two weeks for the White House to get rid of her but not really. As Kellyanne Conway noted, there are apparently other executive office positions open to her skill set.
It's the "skill set" that set Colbert off.
"Insulting John McCain?" said Colbert. "...President?"
And then came the rap, based on Conway's love for rhyming as a way of creating some sort of narrative out of her lies.
Kellyanne, you grin and spin
You stump for Trump
With your deflecting and protecting
But we all know what you really are
A town cryer for the garbage fire
A deceiver for hire and there's no one slyer
When things are most dire
You conspire to preach to the choir
A denier of our current quagmire
My desire is that you retire before you're fired
Because ma'am, you are a liar.
Comments