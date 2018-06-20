Steve Schmidt Denounces, Then Leaves The Republican Party

The Republican Party has become the party of Trump, "corrupt, indecent and immoral." And that Ronald Reagan would have been ashamed of McConnell and Paul Ryan (debatable), and that they had disgraced the party of Lincoln (nevermind that it hasn't been that in well over a century). Much of this Schmidt has said before. What is new, however, is that he's now aligning himself with the Democratic Party, saying: "This Independent voter will be aligned with the only party left in America that stands for what is right and decent and remains fidelitous to our Republic, objective truth, the rule of law and our Allies. That party is the Democratic Party."

I suppose we can scoff at people like Steve Schmidt and Rick Wilson, who have been among the most vocal and strident anti-Trumpers out there. Certainly among talking heads on tv. And that they, and people like them, did their own part to make today's Republican Party the awful thing it has become. (Schmidt, rather infamously, helped bring Sarah Palin into the mix for John McCain, their so-called "game changer".) But if the Republican Party is ever to get back to being a functioning entity, more people like Schmidt will have to speak up and speak up loudly that what they're doing is not acceptable.

Source: The Hill

Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, one of the GOP's loudest critics of President Trump, renounced the party early Wednesday and announced that he will begin voting for Democrats. Schmidt slammed Trump in a Twitter thread, saying he was leaving the party that once ended slavery.

29 years and nine months ago I registered to vote and became a member of The Republican Party which was founded in 1854 to oppose slavery and stand for the dignity of human life. Today I renounce my membership in the Republican Party. It is fully the party of Trump. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2018

That old trope about the GOP being the party of Lincoln again. Hell, it isn't the party of Eisenhower, from an era when significant civil rights legislation was passed, Today's Republicans do a 180, and actually work to restrict voting again. Not to mention ignoring Eisenhower's warning about embracing the military-industrial complex. But I digress...

It is corrupt, indecent and immoral. With the exception of a few Governors like Baker, Hogan and Kasich it is filled with feckless cowards who disgrace and dishonor the legacies of the party’s greatest leaders. This child separation policy is connected to the worst abuses of

Humanity in our history. It is connected by the same evil that separated families during slavery and dislocated tribes and broke up Native American families. It is immoral and must be repudiated. Our country is in trouble. Our politics are badly broken. The first step to a — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2018

Season of renewal in our land is the absolute and utter repudiation of Trump and his vile enablers in the 2018 election by electing Democratic majorities. I do not say this as an advocate of a progressive agenda. I say it as someone who retains belief in DEMOCRACY and decency. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2018

Laying the blame squarely at the feet of McConnell and Ryan.

On Ronald Reagan’s grave are these words. “ I know in my heart that man is good. That what is right will always eventually triumph and there is purpose and worth to each and every life.” He would be ashamed of McConnell and Ryan and all the rest while this corrupt government — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2018

"internment camps for babies"

Establishes internment camps for babies. Everyone of these complicit leaders will carry this shame through history. There legacies will be ones of well earned ignominy. They have disgraced their country and brought dishonor to the Party of Lincoln. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2018

"Today the GOP has become a danger to our democracy and values."

I have spent much of my life working in GOP politics. I have always believed that both parties were two of the most important institutions to the advancement of human freedom and dignity in the history of the world. Today the GOP has become a danger to our democracy and values. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2018