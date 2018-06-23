The Shunning, Part 3: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Edition

There used to be a time when restaurants would jump at the opportunity to host famous politicians and White House administration officials in their establishments. Not anymore. The backlash from the public, media and long time customers is simply not worth a few hundred dollar tab.

This week we have seen an uptick in public shaming and shunning of White House officials, which seems to be linked to the disgusting and disastrous "tearing screaming kids away from their parents and putting them in cages at internment camps" situation.

It started when Kirstjen Nielsen decided to go to, of all places, a Mexican restaurant in DC, and was greeted by loud cheers of "SHAME SHAME SHAME" as she tried to dine. The group Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America had signs and peppered her with questions such as:

"Aren't you a mother, too?"

"How do you sleep at night?"

"Do you hear the babies crying?"

"If kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace."

Just a few days earlier, White House pet Nazi, Stephen Miller, was also greeted by a protester at a different Mexican restaurant in DC. A guest said:

“Hey look guys, whoever thought we’d be in a restaurant with a real-life fascist begging [for] money for new cages?”

It appears Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the latest victim of public shunning, this time far removed from DC. Twitter is reporting that a restaurant owner actually kicked her out - that is a new twist. Her server posted this on Facebook:

.@PressSec got kicked out of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va tonight. Apparently the owner didn’t want to serve her and her party out of moral conviction. pic.twitter.com/jr3bfiY3XY — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) June 23, 2018

The restaurant in question is the Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington, VA and is in a county called Rockbridge, which voted 62% in favor of Trump. So this is not a blue county AT ALL. But the owner said he would not serve her "for moral reasons."

Let's keep this up. These folks deserve public shunning. Their kids need to be shunned. They need to never be allowed to forget their part in this disgusting period of our country. The stain of Trump needs to stay on them for the remainder of their lives and their obituaries need to be forever marked with the greasy mark of the Trump White House on their names.

Sarah Huckabee tweeted this out this this morning: