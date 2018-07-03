The Shunning, Part 4: Scott Pruitt Edition

In the fourth installment of my favorite series "The Shunning", we catch up with another Trump White House super villain, Scott Pruitt. For readers who have been away from social media or the news for the last few months, Pruitt is a villain with a Capital V. He is evil. He is greed personified. He IS the actual swamp. He is under at least 56 investigations from crimes ranging from abusing his power to making staff hand wash his $3,500 bullet proof underwear to $5,000 helicopter rides to his favorite fast food place, IHOB.

On Monday, Pruitt was the latest official to be greeted warmly by a member of the public while eating out at a restaurant. The woman, Kristin Mink, posted on her Facebook that she urged him to resign. She said:

"EPA head Scott Pruitt was 3 tables away as I ate lunch with my child. I had to say something...We deserve to have somebody at the EPA who actually does protect our environment, someone who believes in climate change and takes it seriously for the benefit of all us, including our children. I would urge you to resign before your scandals push you out."

In the video, she is seen holding her young child. She remained calm, but firm. The video was viewed thousands of times within the first house, although that number surely has skyrocketed since.

This is the fourth such shunning, following last weekend's super sad shunning of Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Keep it up. Polite but firm. Tell them what you really think. We pay their salary.