Trumpers At Duluth Rally Think Punishing Immigrant Kids Is No Biggie

I really do cringe when I see interviews with Trump supporters, because there really is a kind of zoo-like mentality when we watch. These are people who are either gullible, angry, or indifferent to the suffering of others. It's painful to see.

Stephanie Ruhle introduced some interviews with Trump supporters from last night's rally in Duluth and pointed them out to David Jolly.

"David, you are the Republican in the house. I want to share what some attendees of president trump's rally had to say last night," she said.

"What in the world are they talking about? When these people are crossing -- first of all, they're not trying to cross illegally. It's a bottleneck at the ports of entry and they can't get in," Ruehl said. "When they do cross the Rio Grande, they turn themselves in. They look for an agent. This is misinformation and it's obscene that we're doing this to our own American people."

"It's incredible misinformation," Jolly said. (Oh, come on, Dave. Say it: Lies!)

"It's important that you highlight the misinformation. You have scenarios where you have truly unaccompanied minors. We saw a spike in that about two years ago. That did create a crisis. What do you do with unaccompanied minors? It is the Trump administration that takes a family unit, splits up that family unit and takes the children away from the parents. That is what is happening. The voices we hear at Trump rallies reflect what Donald Trump himself has defined as the tone and tenor of the country," he said.

"I'll say this as a Republican. Because on immigration laws, we like to say we're a nation of laws. but we're also a loving and caring nation. Those two are not mutually exclusive. We can be a nation of laws while also being a loving and caring nation. We can say if you come here without a humanitarian claim. if you come here without proper documentation and we're going to process you and have a hearing, you can stay with your family while we do that."

"And I think it's important to point out that the Republican party for a long time has espoused themselves as pro-family, family values, pro-life and also fiscal conservatives," said attorney Midwin Charles. "If you stand for those three things, how can you stand for this policy?"

"I spoke to a Baptist minister who, his number one priority and the reason he cares about politics, is pro-life initiatives. What I'm confused by is why those initiatives end when you're look at 5-year-olds being torn from their mothers," Ruehl said.

"Well, they're brown five-year-olds," Charles said.