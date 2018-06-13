'You Are A Monumental Idiot': Army Vet Blasts Trump Cheerleader

Army veteran Fred Wellman, who served 22 years with four combat tours, on Tuesday blasted self-proclaimed ‘Trump operative’ Healy Baumgardner after she suggested that liberals were unable to criticize President Donald Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Baumgardner, who advised the 2016 Trump campaign, praised Fox News host Laura Ingraham for slamming MSNBC contributors following Trump’s summit with the North Korean leader.

To listen to the @MSNBC panels and watch their faces this morning...It’s just like election night all over again. They can’t believe he pulled it off. @realDonaldTrump — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 12, 2018

“Crickets from the left…can’t wait to see what @NicolleDWallace & @SteveSchmidtSES have to say,” Baumgardner added.

Wellman quickly fired back.

“The fact that you think this was a success means you are a monumental idiot who knows nothing about North Korea or an extraordinary liar,” Wellman wrote. “Either way no one with half a brain thinks DPRK repeating lies of the past while we unilaterally give up joint exercises is a ‘win’.”