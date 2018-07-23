Alex Jones Threatens Mueller: 'You're Going To Get It, Or I'm Going To Die Trying, Bitch'

Whatever those testosterone supplements are that Alex Jones hawks on his ridiculous InfoWars channel seem to have some serious adverse side effects.

Not only does Jones rant about Jeffrey Epstein and the conspiracy theories about Epstein being an FBI informant, he takes it a step farther. Weird to watch Jones rant about a guy who has been linked to Trump on more than one occasion, but whatever.

And then, Jones shifts gears into threat mode, pantomiming cocking a gun and shooting it more than once. His target: Robert Mueller.

"That's a demon I will take down, or I'll die trying. So that's it. It's going to happen, we're going to walk out in the square, politically, at high noon, and he's going to find out whether he makes a move man, make the move first, and then it's going to happen. It's not a joke. It's not a game. It's the real world. Politically. You're going to get it, or I'm going to die trying, bitch. Get ready. We're going to bang heads. We're going to bang heads," Jones swore.

Two observations: First, Jones protests too much. I would not be at all surprised to discover that he's bopping underage girls while getting on his YouTube channel and screaming about how terrible it is.

And second, this goes way beyond protected speech right into the threat zone. Inserting the word "politically" into a rant where he mimics multiple gunshots is not protection or context enough. He straight up threatened Robert Mueller, and he should be held to account for that.

(h/t MediaMatters)