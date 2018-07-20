Brian Stelter: America's Most Credulous Stenographer

By driftglass
Brian Stelter: America's Most Credulous Stenographer

This from the Twitter machine:

"Inside Fox, there were real ethical concerns" because Flunky Brewster plays naked Crimean Red Rover in the copy room with the boss' idiot son.

Sure.

And inside the Donner Party there were real concerns over which fork to use with the fish course.

Our media sucks so hard.

Crossposted from Driftglass


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV