Brian Stelter: America's Most Credulous Stenographer

This from the Twitter machine:

Sounds like this was not a totally amicable exit. Inside Fox, there were real ethical concerns re: Guilfoyle's relationship with Don Jr. https://t.co/SlJ09pFqsd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 20, 2018

"Inside Fox, there were real ethical concerns" because Flunky Brewster plays naked Crimean Red Rover in the copy room with the boss' idiot son.

Sure.

And inside the Donner Party there were real concerns over which fork to use with the fish course.

Our media sucks so hard.

Crossposted from Driftglass