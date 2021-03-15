Media Bites
Murdochs At Fox Keep Grift Going With Tucker Carlson

Brian Stelter has an interesting thought: the Former Guy was very profitable for Fox News, so they created a new one with Tucker Carlson.
Don't miss John Oliver's takedown of Tucker here.

Brian Stelter has an interesting thought: the Former Guy was very profitable for Fox News, so they created a new one with Tucker Carlson.

And the Murdochs are responsible for the effect that toxic spew of racism and white nationalism has on our country and its future.

STELTER: Here is my conclusion. Tucker Carlson is the new Donald Trump. Tucker has taken Trump’s place as a right-wing leader, as an outrage generator, as a fire starter, and it is all happening on Fox just like Trump’s campaign did, which means Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch are ultimately responsible. I mean, think about all of the ways these two men are similar. Every day Carlson is throwing bombs, making online memes, offending millions of people, also delighting millions of others, tapping into white male rage and resentment, stoking distrust of Big Tech and the media, generally coarsening the discourse, never apologizing for anything, and setting the GOP’s agenda. Sounds like a recently retired president, right? Even before the 2020 election, there was informed speculation about Carlson as a 2024 candidate. Of course, some of Carlson's detractors say he’s just a troll, he’s just really good at ticking people off. But isn’t that what they said about Trump for years?
