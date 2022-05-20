Howard Dean: Tucker 'Is A Bad Guy, And Fox Is A Bad Company'

Ari Melber talked last night about the uproar over the replacement theory and the hate and the racism cited by the Buffalo shooter. Fox is getting a large share of the blame, and as a result, they're reacting to the pressure. He talked to Howard Dean.

"Take a look at the pressure. Dodging and ask about prime time contact and the accusations of racism on Tucker Carlson's program," Melber said.

"Now we have a quote for you. Quote, 'We are not only in the news business.' he says. 'When you talk to our fans in middle America, they don't see us as a news business, either. They see us as an American media brand.

"Governor, I'm also going to play a bit of Tucker in a moment that we put together. But your response to that? On the one hand there is some pressure. They need to say something and acknowledge this is not news. What do you see there?"

Howard, as usual, didn't mince words.

"I see the brand of Fox being hate, anger, dishonesty and now murder," he said.

"That is the brand. That is the brand the Murdochs they've chosen to be their flagship in communication. I agree with Biden. Murdoch has harmed this country more than any other human being in my lifetime and seat and he should never should have been given citizenship. We need to send them back to Australia and keep them there, the whole family.

"It is funny you put it that way. I don't have a position on individual level emigration. But you are free to --" Melber said.

"You cause that much trouble, you spread lies and hate and anger and tear the United States apart with your crappy tv shows, simply to make money, you do not belong, you do not deserve American citizenship, period," Dean replied.

"It is interesting when you put it that way. Because a lot of this hate is being ginned up against random unnamed groups of minority immigrants. The replacement theory, which we have been covering, also has a strain of anti-Semitism. Then Tucker Carlson this week is trying to have it both ways is a he doesn't understand what this is all about. We put together here, so people can see how he covers this, what his viewers are hearing. He has responded to different types of violence, including murder. All depending on race. He is the one accusing everyone else of all the stuff, and yet take a look at the differing treatment from him.

Melber then showed a supercut of Carlson responses to violence, depending the color of the perpetrator.

"You know, the guy is nuts. I mean really, you are going to take this seriously and anyway, he is dangerous because he has a lot of people that believe in this nonsense," Dean said.

"I actually think he's crazy. But he's malevolently crazy and he is a danger to the United States of America. And since we can't take him off the air, we ought to boycott Fox. I've had nothing to do with Fox for many many years. I will not buy a product if it's advertised on Fox. Unfortunately, since I never watch Fox, I don't know what the advertising is.

"These people mean to harm the United States of America. And they are far worse than even what Carlson was saying there. It goes to anti-Semitism with the attacks on the synagogue in Pittsburgh. It goes to Buffalo this week. But it also goes to supporting Vladimir Putin and his murder of hundreds of thousands of people in Ukraine and driving people out.

"This is a bad guy, and Fox is a bad company. And they ought to be treated accordingly. They are the enemy of the United States of America."