C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Gorillaz

By Frances Langum

One possibility for Song of the Summer, 2018, their album "The Now Now" released just last week.

From the Gorillaz website:

A sun-drenched new video for first track ‘Humility’ – feat George Benson, starring a roller-skating 2D and a busking Jack Black, was directed by Jamie Hewlett and filmed entirely in Venice Beach, California [in April of this year].

If you know nothing about Gorillaz, this video is a good primer:

________________

A big thanks to those who contributed Summer tunes to the music club thread last night. Great listening there!

We'll welcome back Dale to the music club on Sunday (He celebrated a birthday AND a well-deserved vacation this past week.)

Whatcha listening to this evening?


