C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Sueves

By Dale Merrill

Though my vacation doesn't kick in for a couple more days that doesn't mean I can't I go to the beach today. After all, Lake Huron is just a couple of blocks away from where I am sitting.

My vacation will take me to being right by another Great Lake. The one they call Lake Michigan, as I will be in Chicago. Here's one of my favorite Chicago bands of the right now. The Sueves take tried and true garage rock and jostle it all around making something new and jittery out of well used form.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

