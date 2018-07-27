C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Who

The live venue options for a band that plays original music in my small town is really limited. A few weeks ago my oldest son mentioned that his new band wanted to play out live for their friends but the place that would host them was already booked.

"You can always set up in my garage and do it there" I offhandedly said.

"Really?" he asked. I set down a couple rules (have it done by a certain time due to the city's sound ordinance, clean up any messes and respect the neighbors) and left it at that.

Apparently, my DIY ethics have been deeply instilled in my offspring because last night had their first show in that garage. About thirty "kids" showed up to stand in my driveway and watch three bands play their own music. They even left the yard in better shape than it looked before.

The kids are alright, indeed.

What are you listening to tonight?