C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: Time Lapse (2014)

Important safety tip: If you are helping to clean out your deceased neighbor's house and discover that they had a photographic time machine, best smash the damn thing.

Time travel stories are trickier to juggle than most because to do them well, every plot point must sewn up and every paradox resolved or explained. For example, in one of my all-time favorites, "The Big Sleep", Famously Howard Hawks pulled all of his screenwriters together to figure our who exactly killed Owen Taylor. They finally sent a telegram to the author of the book, Raymond Chandler, asking him and, as Chandler tells it, "Dammit I didn’t know either!”

But it didn't matter because cackling dialogue, great characters and atmosphere drove "The Big Sleep". However with time travel, it's ALL plot and if you goof that up even a little, the whole thing falls apart.

Time Lapse might have been made on a shoe-string budget, but they paid attention to the plot, and that it why it works.

Enjoy!