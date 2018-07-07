C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: Yellow Canary (1943)

This atmospheric spy thriller shot by RKO's British unit during the depths of WWII uses fog, misdirection, crisp writing and fine acting to get us across the ocean with Sally Maitland, a hated sympathizer, who is leaving her native England forever for a new life in Nova Scotia.

By the time to ship reaches its port of call, it is becoming clear that neither Maitland nor her new onboard friends and enemies are exactly who they seem to be.

Watch for some obvious parallels here between Yellow Canary and my wife's all-time favorite movie, Hitchcock's Notorious, which was released three years later. Happy early birthday, baby!

Enjoy!