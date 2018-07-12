Fun With Guns: GOP Consultant Weirdness Edition

Okay, so somedamnbody went on a shooting spree in Austin. It included a homicide on Monday and 4 different shootings yesterday afternoon.

Austin police on Thursday identified the man they believe was responsible for a homicide on Monday and a string of shootings in South Austin on Wednesday as 29-year-old Charles Curry.

And who knows who Charles Curry is?

I do.

He is a Republican political consultant who Republicans are now scampering to disassociate from.

He worked for Joe Straus, Texas House Speaker, and as an analyst for the Texas Senate.

He also worked for Joan Huffman, a Republican state senator from Houston, who is a ginormous gun supporter. Huffman, bless her barren soul, stressed that he only worked for her from November of 2016 to May of 2017. Duh Joan, that’s the entire legislative session. The Texas Lege only meets once every two years starting on the second Tuesday in January and only lasts for 140 days.

Oh holy cow, Republicans, he’s making policy for Texas through the Republican Party. Own it.

