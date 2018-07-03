'Impeach 45' T-shirts At Walmart Leads To Mass Wingnut Hysteria

A t-shirt seen at Walmart's online store was enough to start a #BoycottWalmart hashtag on twitter by people probably too stupid to tie their own shoes. We've seen this before with various Nazi or overtly racist t-shirts making its way to Walmart's online store by third-party sellers, and then quickly pulled when a clamor ensues. It'll be interesting to see if Walmart caves to pressure and pulls these type of things as well.

As for the rest of us, we can have a good chuckle while it lasts. Fox News had to tell the faithful of the outcry.

Walmart has found itself on the receiving end of a torrent of outrage after it was discovered Monday that the superstore was selling anti-Trump “Impeach 45” apparel on its website. The outcry sparked a #BoycottWalmart trend on Twitter as users expressed their distaste for the chain promoting the impeachment of President Trump, echoing some Congressional Democrats. Ryan Fournier, chairman of the group Students for Trump, was one of the first to discover Walmart was selling the clothing item, according to the International Business Times. He asked the company in a tweet, “What kind of message are you trying to send?”

.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website?????



What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018

Some strident lefties couldn't contain their glee, of course.

I find it hilarious that Trump Supporters are calling for a boycott of Walmart over the fact they sell “Impeach 45” t-shirts, yet they are perfectly fine with Walmart selling “Hillary for Prison” T-Shirts. It’s called Freedom of Speech! Don’t #BoycottWalmart.#ShopWalmart! pic.twitter.com/JyE0xMSTWR — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 3, 2018

#BoycottWalmart



In this economy? Fuck outta here!



Besides, you don't want to boycott them for selling guns and ammo or how they treat their employees like shit. You wanna do it over a shirt?



Trump Supporters are a whole different level of dumb. I have to laugh at you. — The Acrimonious Cowboy From Hell (@MilitiaMaliceJo) July 3, 2018

Trump supporters are going to #BoycottWalmart?!? Yeah, good luck with that. Most of his base is in small town America where their only big store IS Walmart! Where else can they buy their Budweiser, guns and white sheets?

— Chris Allen (@thewalkingyotes) July 3, 2018