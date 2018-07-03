'Impeach 45' T-shirts At Walmart Leads To Mass Wingnut Hysteria
A t-shirt seen at Walmart's online store was enough to start a #BoycottWalmart hashtag on twitter by people probably too stupid to tie their own shoes. We've seen this before with various Nazi or overtly racist t-shirts making its way to Walmart's online store by third-party sellers, and then quickly pulled when a clamor ensues. It'll be interesting to see if Walmart caves to pressure and pulls these type of things as well.
As for the rest of us, we can have a good chuckle while it lasts. Fox News had to tell the faithful of the outcry.
Source: Fox News
Walmart has found itself on the receiving end of a torrent of outrage after it was discovered Monday that the superstore was selling anti-Trump “Impeach 45” apparel on its website.
The outcry sparked a #BoycottWalmart trend on Twitter as users expressed their distaste for the chain promoting the impeachment of President Trump, echoing some Congressional Democrats.
Ryan Fournier, chairman of the group Students for Trump, was one of the first to discover Walmart was selling the clothing item, according to the International Business Times. He asked the company in a tweet, “What kind of message are you trying to send?”
Some strident lefties couldn't contain their glee, of course.
